WILLIAMSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A mother and her boyfriend have been charged after a one-year-old girl was found unresponsive and in cardiac arrest with multiple bruises in Dauphin County.

According to an affidavit filed by Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers responded to a home in Williamstown Borough shortly after midnight on Aug. 3 for an unresponsive child. EMS said the child had a weak pulse and was covered in bruises.

The child was life-flighted to Hershey Hospital where she was discovered to have multiple brain bleeds and significant bruises and contusions on her face, abdomen, and back.

Troopers interviewed the child’s mother’s boyfriend, Ryan McClucas, who initially denied having any involvement. McClucas later told Troopers he had anger issues and caused the child’s injuries.

According to court records, McClucas told Troopers he smacked the child in the face, would squeeze and dig his fingers into the child’s abdomen while bathing her, and would grab the child by the face while brushing her hair.

Troopers say the injuries happened approximately two days prior and McClucas allowed the child to endure the injuries for an extended period of time without seeking medical treatment.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

McClucas told State Police he witnessed the child’s mother, Brandi Sheesley, smack the child in the face. Troopers say Sheesley admitted to smacking her daughter in the mouth enough to cause injury. When asked why she didn’t seek medical attention for the child’s bruises, Sheesley said the lighting was different in the house and she didn’t know how bad the bruises were.

Sheesley and McClucas were charged with aggravated assault of a victim less than six, endangering the welfare of a child, and aggravated assault with attempts to cause serious bodily injury with extreme indifference.

Both Sheesley and McClucas were held on $250,000 bail in the Dauphin County Prison.