Dauphin County inmate who escaped custody captured

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dauphin County inmate who escaped from a Harrisburg hospital is now back in custody.

According to the Dauphin County Twitter page, Police received information that lead to the arrest of Autumn Flowers in Harrisburg on Sunday, Nov 28.

Flowers escaped police custody on Monday, Nov, 22. She was in the hospital for reported medical needs and was under guard by two corrections officers.

