Dauphin County judges of elections’ terms up this year, searching for new candidates

(WHTM) — Judges of elections and inspectors are specifically elected for the purpose of working the polls. They are not county workers, just citizens of the county.

“They are the people you live next door to, go to church with, or meet at the grocery store,” Jerry Feaser, Dauphin County Bureau of Registration and Elections, said.

Feaser added that his staff gets everything ready for elections, and the judges of elections run them.

“They’re the people who actually conduct the elections. The Dauphin County Election Bureau and the 66 other election county offices prepare the election, set the election, but the election is actually conducted at the local level by locally elected people,” Feaser said.

The training for these positions happens every year leading up to election day. It’s a chance for election judges, inspectors, and poll workers to review procedures and the equipment.

In Dauphin County, there are 159 judges of election and 318 inspectors. It is a four-year term, but many end up serving quite a bit longer.

Judges of elections are up this year. Officials say those interested who see a blank spot on the ballot for judge of elections or inspector can write their names down or reach out to the county for more information.

“If you’re concerned about the integrity of the elections, now is the time to step up and put your name on the line, literally,” Feaser said.

The county has enough judges and inspectors for this election, but many will be retiring soon.

“We’re covered this year, but starting next year, there is going to be a great need, and it is up to the residents because they are the ones who run our elections,” Dauphin County Commissioner Mike Pries said.