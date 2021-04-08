Dauphin County jury convicts man on three sexual assault charges

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, April 7, a Dauphin County jury convicted Sage Ifill, 28, on rape charges following incidents with three women in 2016 and 2017.

In October 2016, Ifill sexually assaulted a woman at a home on Hummel Street in Harrisburg. After passing out from alcohol intoxication, Ifill engaged in sexual intercourse with the first victim. Following the events that occurred on that night, the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office says she declined to report the incident until Dec. 2017 out of embarrassment.

Exactly one year after her assault, Ifill was arrested for sexually assaulting two other women on Oct. 16, 2017.

The 2017 sexual assault incidents occurred in Lower Paxton Township. Two women recalled going to Ifill’s home where they continued to drink and became “increasingly impaired” after drinking at a bar with the defendant. After falling asleep in separate rooms, Ifill sexually assaulted each woman.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Gettle acknowledged the efforts of the local police detectives and “the remarkable courage” of the three women.

“It was very difficult for them to talk about the assaults, but their testimony was extremely compelling. We appreciate the work of this jury that brought them a sense of closure and justice in a difficult case,” Gettle said.

Ifill will be sentenced on July 26, 2021.