Dauphin County launches anti-stigma campaign

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County wants people to know that addiction can touch anyone and there are resources to help people with recovery.

The county is launching an anti-stigma campaign with messages of help in bus shelters as well as four different billboard across the county.

The campaign will also change how officers respond to drug offenses and focus on treatment instead of punishment.

The campaign is a collaboration between the county, treatment centers, and law enforcement.

Commissioner George Hartwick says it’s also about finding treatment opportunities that work and keep people safe.