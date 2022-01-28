Dauphin County launches online portal for rental and utility programs

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County is launching a new online portal to make applying for the county’s Emergency Rental and Utility Assistance Program. The system is to launch on Monday, Feb. 7

According to a press release, this new online portal will prioritze those applicants with the highest level of risk, while decreasing overall processing time.

The application process remains open during the transition. But, the online platform will be unavailable from Feb. 1 to Feb. 6.

“This new online interface will enhance the applicant’s experience, and, we hope, trim processing time,” Dauphin County Commissioner George P. Hartwick, III said.

Those who have applied do not need to re-apply under the new system. For more information about the program, click here.