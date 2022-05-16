DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Members of law enforcement and first responders in Dauphin County were recognized for their bravery.

District Attorney Fran Chardo presented several Medals of Valor to several police officers in the county. Several civilians received awards, including Mariah Lewis, who was shot last year in her Lower Paxton Township apartment. She was able to escape and alerted police about the incident that turned into a 33-hour standoff.

“All these individuals did this for the right reason but they also exposed themselves to risk and the civilians that did this all three of these awards recipients expose themselves to danger,” Chardo said.

Chardo says many people who received awards put their own lives in danger to help others.