Dauphin County man found guilty in sexually assaulting a teenage family member

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Dauphin County man was found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor in 2019.

According to the district attorney’s office, the jury took less than an hour to find 34-year-old Michael Strunk guilty of assaulting a 17-year-old family member multiple times in the spring and summer of 2019.

Strunk was convicted of two counts of sexual assault, three counts of indecent assault, aggravated indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, and corruption of minors.

Police interviewed Strunk about the abuse in 2019 where he denied any contact with the victim. According to the district attorney’s office, Strunk told a detective that he had accidentally assaulted the victim on one occasion, thinking “it was someone else sleeping on a couch in his home.” Strunk also told police that the victim instigated the other two incidents.

Sentencing for Strunk is scheduled for October 13 of this year after an evaluation for sexual offender classification. Strunk remains in prison on $120,000 bail.