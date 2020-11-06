Dauphin County man reconvicted of child rape

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — After three days of trial, Richard Soto, 39, was re-convicted of rape of a child and other sex offenses for a crime he was first convicted of in 2015.

A Dauphin County jury convicted the defendant on Friday after a Pa. Superior Court remanded the case for a new trial in 2019 after asserting the defendant’s prior counsel was ineffective for failing to call character witnesses on the defendant’s behalf.

Soto’s victim was between 5-8 years old at the time of the recurring sexual abuse. Her mother pleaded guilty of endangering the welfare of a child, and law enforcement became aware of the abuse when the victim created a drawing in school before disclosing the abuse to her school guidance counselor.

For the third time in her life, the victim testified in front of her abuser. Deputy District Attorney Erin Varley described the the young girl as “the bravest, sweetest young lady […] When she learned she needed to re-testify, she faced the challenge with an unmatched level of maturity and strength.”

The defendant’s sentencing and hearing to determine if he should be classified as a sexually violent predator is scheduled for Feb. 9, 2021 at 10 a.m. before Judge Richard A. Lewis who sentenced Soto to 20-40 years in prison.

