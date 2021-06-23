Dauphin County man sentenced to 101-202 years in prison for home invasion, rape of juvenile

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Dauphin County man has been sentenced to 101 to 202 years in prison for a home invasion in 2019.

The sentence comes after James A. Dubuisson entered a home in July of 2019 where he raped a juvenile victim at knife-point and then bathed the victim afterward. Investigators were first tipped off on Dubuisson when he “returned to the scene during the investigation and provided police officers with false identifying information” according to a police statement.

Dubuisson was convicted of rape, burglary, strangulation, unlawful restraint of a minor, false imprisonment of a minor, terroristic threats, possession of an instrument of crime, simple assault, and tampering with evidence.