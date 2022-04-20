DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials in Dauphin County say they are seeing an alarming number of overdoses among children, and addressing the problem has become a top priority.

While there is not a lot of information at this point, abc27’s Mark Hall hopes to learn mroe later Wednesday afternoon.

During Tuesday’s State of Dauphin County meeting, the commissioners talked about a wide variety of pressing issues, including five children under the age of 11 who overdosed earlier this month. No details were given at the meeting on the childrens’ conditions.

Commissioner George Hartwick said what happened is a clear indication that some of the money coming to Pennsylvania from the opioid settlement needs to be used to address the problem.

“70% of those resources are going to be coming back to counties across the commonwealth. We believe that there’s a real opportunity where there are challenges. I think there is an opportunity to be able to collaborate and coordinate a strategy to be able to combat the epidemic of these opioid and fentanyl deaths,” said George Hartwick III, Dauphin County Commissioner.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. Plus, learn more on abc27 Wednesday night at 5 and 6 p.m.