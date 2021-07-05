Dauphin County officials celebrates heroes at Heroes Grove Amphitheater

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County officials surrounded themselves with heroes on Monday, July 5.

The Heroes Grove Amphitheater is located in Brightbill Park in Lower Paxton Township. Crews just finished phase two of construction where they put in a dozen flag poles. Local girl and boy scouts helped to raise the flags today.

“We really saw the community come together to celebrate the heroes and we’re glad to do it and to have a beautiful location,” Chad Saylor, Dauphin County commissioner (R), said.

For phase three of the project, the county will add a welcome building, restrooms and a concession stand, as well as, playground improvements.