Dauphin County officials declare disaster emergency, close offices to the public

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dauphin County Board of Commissioners declared a county-wide disaster emergency in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Beginning at 4:30 p.m. the Dauphin County Courthouse, the seventh and eighth floor of the Human Services Building, and all Magisterial District offices will be closed to the public except for emergency proceedings.

The closure is in effect until April 1.

The following court proceedings are deemed an emergency and will be handled by phone or videoconferencing:

Preliminary emergency injunctions or temporary restraining orders

Mental health 302 commitments

Bail review and habeas corpus hearings

Bail payment and administration

Bench warrants and detainer hearings

Emergency PFA proceedings and required ex parte PFA proceedings

DRO bench warrant hearings

Emergency custody petitions

Juvenile delinquency and dependency hearings

Emergency guardianships

Search warrants

Judicial bypass petitions filed in Orphan’s Court

If a proceeding needs to be scheduled for one of the categories listed, parties or attorneys can call Court Administration at 717-780-6630 for instructions and information.