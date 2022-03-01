DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County will stop accepting new applications for the Emergency Rental and Utility Assistance Program for the foreseeable future on March 4 at the end of the business day.

Current applications in processing and those filed before March 4 will continue to be processed and prioritized as they have been.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

According to the release, the county has disbursed more than $16 million in federal and state funds to more than 2,500 applications since March 2021.

“We are announcing the pause in new applications because we will reach the end of state and federal funding for the program,” Dauphin County Commissioner George P. Hartwick, III said.

Applications will continue to be accepted when additional funding becomes available.