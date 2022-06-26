EAST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Maryland man was arrested after leading Pennsylvania State Police on a chase in Dauphin County.

State Police say on the evening of June 23 a corporal attempted to pull over a vehicle for a speed violation on I-81N. The driver fled police, who initiated a chase.

The fleeing vehicle was forced to stop and the driver, identified by State Police as Michael Doran, was taken into custody.

State Police say Doran, of Hyattsville, was found to be impaired and possessed a small amount of marijuana, as well as currency.

Doran was transported to the Dauphin County Prison for felony fleeing police, misdemeanor driving under the influence and marijuana charges, and 11 traffic charges. Doran remains in the county prison on $25,000 bail and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 7.