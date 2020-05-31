Dauphin County Prison corrections officer calls on police to ‘eliminate a few’ protesters

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A prison corrections officer in Dauphin County has been suspended after posting an offensive comment on PennLive’s Facebook page about the rally in Harrisburg on Saturday.

A portion of the post said, “spray them all. Better yet, eliminate a few.”

The officer was immediately suspended pending the outcome of an investigation according to Corrections Director Brian Clark,

“This inflammatory social media post and similar language will not be tolerated and is in violation of prison and county policy and core values,” said Corrections Director Brian Clark.