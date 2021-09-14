Dauphin County Prison Director of Corrections no longer working for prison

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Dauphin County Press Secretary Brett Hambright, the Director of Corrections at Dauphin County Prison is no longer working at the prison as of Tuesday, September 14.

The now-former director, Brian Clark, and the county are discussing a “separation agreement.”

Warden Gregory Briggs will take over Clark’s duties for both the prison and the judicial center on an interim basis.

Clark started working for the prison in 2017 as a warden before being promoted to Director of Corrections. Clark was previously suspended in August of 2020 due to an investigation.

This is a developing story, abc27 will update as more information is provided.