Dauphin County Prison updates policies after 26 years

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dauphin County prison has updated its policies for the first time since 1995.

The prison isn’t giving specifics, saying that would jeopardize the safety of inmates and employees.

The changes include cell searches, strip searches, meal times and more.

The prison website has also been updated to include the minutes from prison board meetings and a list of services available to Dauphin County inmates.

“I think the better relationship the community has with the prison board, the better. There is a lack of trust, a lot of miscommunication out there. We need to do a better job on our end and we intend to do so and one of those ways is to be a transparent as possible,” Dauphin County Commissioner Mike Pries said.

In addition to these changes, prison employees recently started wearing body cameras.