Dauphin County robbery suspect arrested in Shamokin

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LYKENS, Pa. (WHTM) - State Police said they arrested a man accused of robbing a store and trying to rob another.

On Wednesday afternoon, troopers said the suspect tried to steal money from the Shell Gas Station in Gratz but he wasn't successful because employees were able to keep him away from the cash register.

The suspect was able to steal around $110 from the Family Dollar Store in Lykens.

State Police issued an arrest warrant for Nathan Neidig after Shell employees identified him from video surveillance and a photo lineup.

Investigators said Neidig was found hiding in a home in Shamokin.

He was arrested with the help of PSP Stonington and Shamokin City PD.