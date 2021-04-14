Dauphin County security officer facing charges related to child pornography

OBERLIN, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, April 13, Rickey Williams, 55, was arrested and faces several felony charges related to child pornography.

Williams is a Dauphin County security officer.

According to court documents, Williams, of Oberlin, Dauphin County, thought he was communicating with a 14-year-old girl, but it was actually a police officer. Williams, thinking he was Snapchatting with a teen, requested a video of her going to the bathroom.

According to court documents, Williams also gave instructions on how to shoot the video — and offered to shoot it.

He now faces charges, including communication with a minor, sexual abuse and criminal solicitation.

Dauphin County confirmed Williams is employed as a security officer. As of April 13, his arrest date, he is suspended without pay.

Williams is out on $2,500 unsecured bail. His preliminary hearing is set for April 26.