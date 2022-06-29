DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Dauphin County during the holiday weekend (July 1 through July 4).

The goal of the checkpoint is to reduce the number of impaired drivers on the roads.

State Police want to remind community members to never drive under the influence, and always make sure you have a designated sober driver.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Planning ahead before you have any alcoholic drinks is the best option. However, if you do drink it is important to utilize ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft, or call a sober friend to pick you up.

If you are hosting a party where alcohol is being served, make sure that all guests leave with a sober driver.