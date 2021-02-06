Dauphin County students help local family that lost house in fire

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — A group of high school students from Dauphin County have been trying to help a family that was forced to start all over again after a fire destroyed their home in January.

Monique Maize and her daughter are grateful to be alive after their home of 15 years in Steelton went up in flames.

Starting over has been a struggle, they’re currently staying in a hotel, and the loss has been devastating.

The Steelton Highspire School District and community members have been helpful.

Renee Drayton Bowers works for the borough and reached out to a group of Hershey High School students donating food and other items to people who’ve been struggling financially during the pandemic.

“I heard about the fire with the little girl and her mother, and the family so I said to the can they find more stuff for them and they really came through today,” Bowers said.

Steven Yang says the Hershey community has supported their effort with timely donations.

If you would like to contribute Monique’s cash app is $moniquebair.