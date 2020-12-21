Dauphin County suspends electronic recycling until Jan. 4, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Starting on Monday, Dauphin County is temporarily suspending electronic recycling and in-person drop-offs until Jan. 4, 2021.

Dauphin County officials decided to suspend electronic recycling when the company that collected the recycled electronic materials planned to shutdown for the holiday season, caused in part by the coronavirus pandemic.

The drop-off center, located at 1625 South Cameron Street in Harrisburg, remains closed until January, but recycling crews will continue to collect paper, aluminum, and plastics at various drop-off sites throughout Dauphin County.

According to county officials, “The county’s drop-off sites accept cardboard; newspapers and inserts; magazines and catalogs; telephone books; plastic #1, #2 and #5 (numbers appear on the container’s bottom); and aluminum cans.”

For more information about how to prepare recyclable materials, visit Dauphin County’s Waste Management and Recycling page.