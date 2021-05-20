Dauphin County Technical School holds signing day for graduating seniors

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Signing day is a big deal for schools and their student-athletes. It’s a day where athletes announce where they’ll play in college.

On Thursday, the Dauphin County Technical School put a little twist on the celebration.

The school recognized its graduating seniors who have landed jobs right after graduation or have lined up internships and apprenticeships.

David Rivera was one of the students who signed on to take his culinary skills to Millworks Restaurant in Harrisburg.

“I know I need the experience, I need to work there, grow there and become a better cook and a better person overall,” Rivera said.

Rivera says his ultimate goal is to get into real estate.