Dauphin County Technical student tests postive for Covid-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County Technical School is reporting a positive case of coronavirus and is currently undergoing steps to minimize spread and sanitize the building.

The school discovered the coronavirus-positive student on Sunday, administrative director Karen Pflugh said in a letter to families. Pflugh did note, however, that the student had not been in the building since Sept. 1 due to the existing hybrid schedule.

The student — who will be in quarantine for at least 14 days — and their family has been in contact with the school for updates.

Dauphin County Technical has also reached out to the new COVID Rapid Response Center (RRC), where schools have been directed by PDE to report positive test results. Pflugh says the RRC will advise the school on the following steps to take in regards to mitigating spread.

Pflugh says the school building will be continuously cleaned while all health protocols remain in effect. The school looks to resume normally on Tuesday.