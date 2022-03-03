DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Customers of Pennsylvania America Water will soon have nearly two miles of improved water mains in Dauphin County. With $2.74 million in funding, the contractors will replace the main, some of which dates back to the early 1900s, to improve reliability, reduce service disruptions and increase water flows for firefighting.

The projects will take place in Derry Township and Steelton Borough. As outlined by the press release:

Derry Township: A $1,400,000 project will replace 5,800 feet of aging water main installed in the 1960s-1980s with new 8-inch ductile iron main. Work will take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Limerick Court from Wood Road to Cook Court, Windsor Court, Cook Court, Randall Circle, Highland Road, and Leearden Road from Mine Road to Sand Road. Traffic restrictions will be in place during construction.

Steelton Borough: A $1,340,000 project will replace 4,200 feet of aging water main that was installed in the early 1900s with new 8-inch ductile iron main. Work will take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on South 2nd Street from McKinley Street to R Street, Q Street from South 2nd Street to South 4th Street, South 7th Street from Spruce Street to Marshall Street, and South 6th Street from Spruce Street to Marshall Street. Traffic restrictions will be in place during construction.

According to the release, customers could experience temporary service interruptions, discolored water and/or lower than normal water pressure during the time of construction. To learn more about the projects, call 1-800-565-7292.