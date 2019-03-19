Dauphin County under quarantine for invasive species

An invasive insect that threatens fruit trees, hardwoods, grapevines, and hops is spreading. So much so, that it's prompted the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture to quarantine Dauphin County.

The spotted lanternfly first popped up in the U.S. in 2014 in Berks County. Dauphin County now joins more than a dozen other counties in Pennsylvania under quarantine.

"They're really good at hiding in these little white and dark spaces," said Jim Gainer, with Hope Springs Farm.

Gainer is talking about the spotted lanternfly, an inch-long black, red and white spotted insect, native to Southeast Asia.

"Honeydew, the substance that it puts out, is sticky, it's a mess, and it attracts black mold, so it kills plants," said Shannon Powers, with the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

Gainer has had to cut down several trees recently, something he says may be attributed to the invasive species, which has spread to Dauphin County.

"It's something we have to be aware of, because we have lots of trees around the property," said Gainer.

"We surveyed, we found them and treated the area, and in some instances, removed the trees, that it has to feed on to reproduce," said Powers.

But the insect continues to multiply, so Dauphin county is now under quarantine.

"Businesses within the quarantined area, are responsible for getting a permit to transport goods, so that they don't take the bug with them to a new area," said Powers.

According to the state, no business is immune, and any company that transports anything, in and out of Dauphin County, needs to get a permit. To do that, a business owner or manager, must pass an online course on how to comply with the regulations, then train their employees. Permits will then be issued for company vehicles. The state will begin these permit inspections May 1st.

"It doesn't fly that far, but it hops onto everything and hitches a ride," said Powers.

The state is holding a free webinar for any Pennslyvania business that wants more information. That will happen this Thursday, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

