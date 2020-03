HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Dauphin County woman is holding concerts on her front porch for her neighbors to entertain them during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rhonda Lee said she came up with the idea because she was bored and figured her neighbors were too.

After getting a good response after her first concert, she put up flyers and held another one on Sunday.

Lee lives on North Paxtang Avenue in Paxtang.