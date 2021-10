(WHTM) — Riley Williams, the Dauphin County woman accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi’s laptop pleaded not guilty to all eight charges against her.

The charges include knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority and disorderly conduct on capital grounds.

Investigators say Williams intended on selling Pelosi’s laptop to Russia.