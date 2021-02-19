Dauphin County’s Midwest Food Bank sending disaster relief to Texas

LOWER SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Texas remains in a state of emergency and millions have been without power because of extreme and unusual winter weather.

Because of that, there’s a big need for disaster relief. One Midstate food bank is helping.

Midwest Food Bank has locations across the country, including in Lower Swatara Township, Dauphin County where volunteers are standing by to provide help to those in Texas.

Bitterly cold temperatures, snow and ice are not things Texans are used to.

Millions are struggling to survive with no power and grocery store shelves empty.

“Their water supply has been affected and food. They desperately need food,” said Lori Renne, executive director of Midwest Food Bank Pennsylvania Division. “The goal here is to get them through the next couple days until they can get their electricity up and running and god willing get back to some sense of normalcy.”

One of the pillars of Midwest Food Bank is disaster relief. Renne says help is on the way.

“We have rallied our troops in our Normal-Bloomington, Illinois location and they are assembling over 4,000 family food boxes.”

One truck is already on its way to Texas and more will be going next week.

“They contain enough food for a family of four for four to five days. And when we say food, it’s shelf sustainable food as well as other supplies that they might need, toilet paper paper towels,” Renne said.

All 10 divisions in the U.S., including here in Pennsylvania are on-call if they need additional supplies.

“You can see here in our warehouse, we’ve got food. We’ve got water,” Renne said. “So all of us rally around the cause when we need to get food to a disaster site.”

Renne says it’s mostly a volunteer effort to help those in need.

“We are just proud to be a part of this community and here to help in any way that we can, but to supplement and support that food supply in times like this is essential,” Renne said.

Renne says the best way to help is through financial donations to cover the cost of supplies and fuel to transport them.

If you’d like to donate, visit midwestfoodbank.org and click on “Donate.” On the donation form, select “Disaster Relief” for the designation, or text @MFB to 52014.