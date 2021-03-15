Dauphin, Perry County hospitality businesses encouraged to apply for recovery grants

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hospitality businesses in Dauphin and Perry Counties that have taken a hit from the coronavirus pandemic are able to start applying for grants under the Pa. Hospitality Industry Recovery Program.

Eligible businesses are required to show economic losses caused by the pandemic, the intention to stay open after applying for the grant, proof of less than 300 full-time employees and a tangible net worth of $15-million or less.

The grants range from $5,000 to $50,000, and a total of $3.1 million is available for businesses in Dauphin and Perry Counties.

“This money could not have come at a better time. Our businesses are hurting, our employees are hurting. We wanted to spread this money around, in the city, the northern end of the county and the lower end of the county, and this could be a bridge to reopening for some of our businesses,” Dauphin County Commissioner Mike Pries said.

County officials say the application process is expected to be open for about a month, but businesses are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

For more information and to apply for a grant, visit Harrisburg Regional Chamber’s website.