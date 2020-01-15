Dave Arnold wins special election for state Senate

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Lebanon County District Attorney Dave Arnold has taken the 48th senatorial district seat in a special election.

Lebanon Valley College professor Michael Schroeder conceded the race.

Arnold was expected to win as a Republican in the historically red district which encompasses all of Lebanon County and parts of Dauphin and York counties.

Prior to the concession, Arnold was leading at times by more than double the vote count of his political opponent.

Arnold says he has loved his 13 years as DA and his new role as a senator will allow him to expand on that. He says he is eager to address pension issues and public safety concerns in Harrisburg.

“It’s my belief that the government’s primary job is to keep its citizens safe. Whether it’s from a police standpoint or fire protection or EMS, those are all topics that’ll be very important to me. I’d love to be able to do something about property taxes and make sure that people aren’t losing their homes because they can’t afford to pay their property tax,” Arnold said.

In addition to his victory, Arnold had his last radiation session Tuesday for a prior brain tumor. He says he feels great physically and expects to start on track by the end of the month.

Sen. Jake Corman said he expects Arnold to be sworn in the week of Jan. 27. At that time, Arnold’s position as DA will be filled by Pier Hess, who currently serves as Lebanon County’s first assistant DA.

Mike Folmer resigned from the 48th district seat last year amid charges of child pornography.