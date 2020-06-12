Dave & Buster’s reopens to the local community

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — With extra safety precautions being taken, the “Ultimate Entertainment Destination” Dave & Buster’s restaurant is now open for business in Camp Hill.

The family entertainment complex is located at Harrisburg’s Capital City Mall and is amping up it’s cleaning guidelines to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

A full list of Dave and Buster’s safety measures and first responder program can be found here.

According to Dave and Buster’s website, the franchise restaurant and entertainment venue offers the “greatest arcade games,” a chef-crafted menu, and a variety of drink offerings and the D&B Sports Bar.

More malls and restaurants across Pennsylvania are expected to reopen for the public as more counties enter the green phase of Governor Wolf’s reopening plan.