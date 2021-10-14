Deadly crash on State Route 114 in Silver Spring Township under investigation

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash that occurred on State Route 114 on Wednesday afternoon is now under investigation.

Silver Spring Township Police were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 114 and the I-81 on/off-ramp just before 3 p.m. According to police, a vehicle was in the left turn-only lane passing other motorists when it struck a stopped vehicle and killed the driver.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact Silver Spring Township Police at 717-697-0607.