Deadly single-vehicle crash in Mount Joy Township

MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A single-vehicle crash has left a Palmyra man dead after he crashed into a tree on Monday night.

According to police, Timothy S. White was driving west on Mount Gretna Road just after 10 a.m. on Monday morning. Police arrived to find a vehicle crashed into a tree and White dead.

Upon investigation, officers determined that White was driving on the right side of the road before drifting off and striking the tree. No word yet on why the vehicle left the road.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information is asked to contact Officer Carl Bergmark at 717-62-5657 ext. 144.