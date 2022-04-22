DELTA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — A baby has died according to the Pennsylvania State Police in York County.

According to a public information release, on April 21 between the hours of 12:30 a.m and 4:30 a.m. troopers were called to Dooley Road in Delta Borough, which is located in southern York County

The male infant was pronounced dead at the scene when officers arrived. The infant was under the age of one year old.

Police are currently investigating the incident at this time.

