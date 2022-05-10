(WHTM) — The issue of the Susquehanna Township mascot has been a divisive issue that came up again in Monday night’s school board meeting. The district retired the Indians’ name, but the talk continues about bringing it back as the district continues to not have a mascot.

While the old board decided to retire the mascot in May 2021, the new board reversed course. This came after thousands signed a petition online calling for change saying the use of the Indian mascot is offensive to Native Americans and is a harmful stereotype.

The Mascot & Rebranding Committee recommended that the district change its imagery from the Indians and adopt the Susquehanna Lions (Pride). But in February of this year, a motion to adopt the recommendation failed with a 5-4 vote.

Then, the new board majority talked about bringing back the mascot after they rejected the advisory board’s recommendation. Soon after, they decided to meet with the advisory board again before moving forward.

On Monday night, the idea of bringing back the Indians’ name and logo was discussed, including making changes to the previous mascot and logo. No vote was taken but members of the board majority did indicate they are in favor of the move.

The district superintendent addressed the issue in the meeting.

“Sometimes you just have to vote your conscious regardless of what you heard. I believe you can persuade anyone I know. In previous discussions, we said we needed local Native Americans and they should be telling us what they believe and when we found them, who said they didn’t like the name, we went to others in other states,” said superintendent Dr. Tamara Willis.

While there was no vote, the topic did generate a lot of discussions. abc27 reached out to the superintendent and board president but both were not available for comment.

