Deer spotted with pumpkin bucket stuck on its snout

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A deer wandering around Dauphin County had a pumpkin bucket stuck on its snout for several days.

The kind most people use to collect candy on Halloween. It appears someone during the spooky season left theirs outside and a deer wandering around Linglestown Road got stuck in it.

It appears, however, the deer is running around fine though clearly unable to eat or drink anything.

A Pennsylvania Game Commission spokesman says it’s possible it could knock the bucket off itself but that hasn’t happened yet.

Earlier this week, a Game Commission officer saw the deer but was unable to help because it was in the middle of a pack. The officer didn’t use a tranquilizer because it is deer hunting season and it was also in a residential area.

“We may see him when he’s getting to the point where he’s getting very lethargic and from lack of food and water and then we might be able to approach him, but that’s a horrible thought,” said Carol Baker, who saw the deer near her house this week.

If you see the deer with the orange bucket, please call the Game Commission’s Southeast regional office.