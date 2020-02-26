Democratic candidates in 10th Congressional District face off in town hall-style debate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two candidates running for the Democratic nomination in Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District faced off Tuesday evening at Widener University in a town hall-style debate.

Tom Brier, a Hershey-based attorney, and current Pennsylvania Auditor General, Eugene DePasquale, are running to unseat Congressman Scott Perry, who is seeking a fifth term.

The two democratic candidates have two very different resumes. Throughout the evening, DePasquale cited his years in state government as proof of his electibility.

“I’ve been taking on powerful people in both parties, entrenched interests, and school boards whether they be democratic or republican controlled,” said DePasquale. “I found over a billion dollars wasted by Harrisburg, money that could be better spent in our schools and in programs that matter, improving the lives of average Pennsylvanians. I held them accountable and now some of those people are headed to prison.”

Brier, meanwhile, cited his age as a plus — he’s in his late 20’s.

“Madison was 25 at the time the Declaration was signed, Jefferson was 32,” said Brier.

Both men believe marijuana should be legalized, taxed and deregulated as a schedule one drug. Brier said communities targeted by marijuana laws should instead reap the benefits.

“It’s the very people who were harmed by the law in the first place who [should] have the economic and entrepreneurial ability to actually play a role in getting their businesses off the ground,” Brier said. “It’s not wealthy venture capitalists who are stepping in, making the money — it’s low income communities.”

The candidates also agreed on passing legislation for student loan forgiveness in exchange for some form of service.

Brier said he wants to explore the opportunity of employing young people in different jobs that directly provide goods and/or services to the fight against climate change.

“Why not tie that to joining the conservation corps, and say if you wanna participate in the environmental justice movement, you can do that in exchange for loan forgiveness?” Brier said.

On healthcare, DePasquale said he will advocate for protection in favor of those with pre-existing conditions. He said his office’s discovery of 3,200 untested rape kits across Pennsylvania will coincide with his first act in Congress.

“The very first bill I will introduce will be funding to eliminate the backlog of untested rape kits across the United States,” said DePasquale, adding he will also take on the price of prescription drugs. “We need to lower prescription drug prices, and give the federal government the ability to negotiate for better prescription drug prices.”

DePasquale said he supports making all public universities free for in-state students, and supports Brier’s stance at providing student loan forgiveness and capping interest rates.

Both men are confident that their unique experiences are what the 10th Congressional District needs.

“I already carried the district once when I was re-elected State Auditor and I’m very confident that I will win in November,” said DePasquale.

“My background and my education aligns with federal law, I wrote a book on the Constitution, I practiced federal law as a lawyer, I worked as a law clerk on the Third Circuit Court of Appeals,” said Brier, who also worked with Sen. Bob Casey in Washington.

In response to the debate, Rep. Perry — who was not in attendance — said of his opponents:

“During my time in Congress I have consistently fought to reduce spending, protect taxpayers from government overreach and defend our Nation and its borders.

I believe that Central Pennsylvanians want someone that they can trust and shares their values, not someone who will be a rubber stamp for Nancy Pelosi and the radical Socialist agenda in Washington.”