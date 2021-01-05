Democrats accuse Republicans of trying to steal PA Senate seat

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Democrats are accusing Republicans of trying to steal a state senate seat. That’s because Republican leaders are refusing to seat a Democrat who won his election according to certified election results.

On Tuesday state lawmakers are scheduled to be sworn in at the Capitol. It’s typically a routine process, but now Republicans in power say they won’t be swearing in senator-elect Jim Brewster.

PA Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa called out the decision on Monday.

“This is only the Republican party trying to steal the election,” Costa said.

At issue is the state senate election in Allegheny County between Republican Nicole Ziccarelli and Democrat Jim Brewster.

It was a close race, where county election officials counted mail-in ballots that voters forgot to put the date on. That decision put Brewster ahead by 69 votes.

But Zicarrelli argues if you follow the rules laid out by the Secretary of State’s office and don’t count those dated ballots, she wins by 24 votes.

So they took the issue to court.

Zicarrelli’s legal team also filed a contest with the Senate asking them not to swear in Brewster. PA Senate President and Republican Senator Jake Corman decided to abide by that request.

“This unique set of circumstances dictates the senate review it and take very seriously the contest,” Corman said.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court already sided with Brewster and the election results were certified by the Secretary of State. Now the Zicarelli team has taken the case to federal court.

“They disagree with the court’s deicision, and they want to take it upon themselves to render a different decision as their prayer for relief calls for, and award someone else this election,” Costa said.

Democrats are calling it a page out of the Trump playbook, saying Republicans are being sore losers.

“The general public has spoken with respect to their votes being counted,” Costa said. “Senator Jim Brewster won this election. He won it rightfully, he won it lawfully and now we need to proceed with administering the oath of office to Senator Jim Brewster.”

Corman said it’s not about party politics and left or right. It’s about getting it right.

“The time to take to make sure we get it right is appropriate. I think the people of the 45th district will be glad that we got it correct instead of seating one person and then ultimately seating another one a few weeks later,” Corman said.