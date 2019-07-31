Democrats outpace GOP voter registration in Cumberland County

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — In the 2016 election Cumberland County voted for President Trump by a margin of about 18% but Democratic voters have reason to believe that’s changing.

The latest voter registration numbers show Democratic growth outpacing Republican voters in Cumberland County at a rate of about 2 to 1.

The overall number of Republican voters in the county still outnumber Democrats by 28,000 but pollster Jim Lee said traditional party lines are being blurred.

“We’ve seen such a disenfranchisement with the two-party system that your registration is less and less a predictor on how you’re going to vote on election day,” said Jim Lee, President of CEO of Susquehanna Polling and Research Inc.

Lee said the Democrats will need to galvanize younger voters if they want to become more competitive.