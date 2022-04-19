YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Demolition is underway on the dam at Lake Williams in York County. The dam was built in 1912 and does not meet today’s standards for design, safety, and flow.

The lake has been drained and several areas are off-limits for now. Construction of a new dam should begin next year.

“The purpose of the Lake Williams Reservoir is storage reservoir for The York Water Company, so this is the drinking water supply for our community,” said JT Hand, president and CEO of The York Water Company. “So although we’ve got one of our significant reservoirs completely out of service, we have not interrupted the supply to any of our customers.”

Seedlings will replace the trees removed for the demolition work. Boating and fishing at Lake Williams will be limited for the next two summers.