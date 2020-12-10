Denver man charged with obscene and other sexual materials, harassment

EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Caleb Werni, 20, of Denver, Pa. has been charged with two counts of obscene and other sexual materials and harassment after an Aug. 2020 incident.
According to the East Cocalico Police report, Werni shared obscene photos of two individuals without their consent.
Despite being unable to locate Werni at the time of the incident, police took Werni into custody on Dec. 6 in Ephrata following a traffic stop.
Werni was remanded to the Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $10,000 bail, according to East Cocalico Police Department.
