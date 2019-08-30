DEP fines Sunoco over $300K for pipeline violations

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said it fined Sunoco Pipeline more than $313,000 for violations related to the construction of the Mariner East 2 pipeline.

DEP said it issued the company a consent assessment of civil penalty for violations of the Clean Streams Law and Dam Safety and Encroachment Act in 2018.

In a news release, the agency said horizontal drilling resulted in unauthorized discharges of drilling fluids to some waters across the state, including some in the Midstate.

The affected waterways in the Midstate were a wetland in Middlesex Township, in Cumberland County, Snitz Creek in West Cornwall Township, in Lebanon County, and a wetland in Toboyne Township, in Perry County.

The DEP also said it fined Sunoco for activities that resulted in acceleration erosion and sedimentation at some sites across the state, including Lower Mifflin and North Middleton townships in Cumberland County.