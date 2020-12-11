Department of Corrections improving its COVID-19 mitigation efforts

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Corrections (DOC) leaders began reorganizing the state prison system to improve its COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

According to officials, a 13-day system reset will maximize bed space throughout the DOC.

“Just as we see a surge in community COVID-19 cases, our corrections/parole supervision system is experiencing a surge in cases. As a result, we are taking advantage of the nearly 6,000 decrease in our inmate population we’ve experienced since March to reorganize and reset our system,” DOC Secretary John Wetzel said.

Inmates will be transferred to other prisons and provide much-needed relief to some facilities whose designs provide mitigation challenges, like SCI Somerset, where one inmate died Friday, as a result of the COVID-19 virus.

“We have a sound transfer protocol in place. We test inmates for COVID-19 prior to transfer. No one is moved unless they test negative, Wetzel said. “Once moved, the inmates are immediately quarantined for 14 days and are then tested again. We take the safety and health of our staff and inmates very seriously.”

Wetzel also directed every facility to ensure in-cell programming and activities, showers, emails, and phone calls continue for all inmates throughout the reorganization period. Video visits will be separate and in addition to the previously mentioned out-of-cell time.

“We look at this as a time of cleaning, healing, and strengthening our system.”