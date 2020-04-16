Department of Health responds to planned anti-shutdown protest: ‘You’re putting all yourselves at risk’

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine addressed a question about the thousands of people planning to protest Monday in front of the State Capitol building against statewide lockdown.

“If you come to Harrisburg and you are not practicing social distancing then you are putting all yourselves at risk. So, if a gathering like that happens, and they are not practicing social distancing and they’re not wearing gloves and they are not washing their hands, etc, then they will be more at risk from contracting the dangerous virus COVID-19,” said Levine.

On Monday, April, 20 at noon thousands of citizens, led by ReOpen PA, End The Lockdown PA and Pennsylvanians Against Excessive Quarantine, will come together to peacefully protest against lockdown restrictions continuing beyond May 1.

The organizations planning the protest say they are not affiliated with any political group. They believe forcing “healthy citizens” to stay home and forcing businesses and churches to close is “tyranny.”

Here is the full statement made by the organizers:

“Government mandating sick people to stay home is called quarantine. However, the government mandating healthy citizens to stay home, forcing businesses and churches to close is called tyranny.,” says Pennsylvanians Against Excessive Quarantine. “Business owners are being

forced to layoff employees while the unemployment system is failing those laid off as the economy free falls.

This is a recipe for disaster with many in our society helpless. We cannot stand by and watch our neighbors suffer while the government considers

prolonging these painful conditions. The economy should be reopened on May 1 for healthy citizens continuing enhanced sanitation habits to prevent any virus from spreading. Those with compromised immune systems should not have to re-enter the economy or workforce

if they do not feel comfortable.”

We will have endured nearly seven weeks of lockdown when May 1 arrives. It is not sustainable to continue this lockdown as the economic and societal consequences will be irreversible. Opioid deaths increase 3.6% for every 1% unemployment rises,

as child abuse and domestic violence have spiked along with mental health ailments. It is time to roll back these restrictions on May 1.

Protests are beginning to emerge across the country as concerned citizens strive to return the economy to normal. These protests have been peaceful as will this event. We invite the media to cover our protest at the State Capitol Building.

ReOpen Pa, End The Lockdown PA and Pennsylvania Against Excessive Quarantine are organizations formed in the last 5 days with members exceeding 10,000. These groups are not affiliated with any political party, political action group, or any other organization.