DePasquale announces he’ll run for Congress

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Longtime politician and current state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale announced he will seek the Democratic nomination for Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District.

DePasquale posted the announcement online Sunday. He said he would be filing his paperwork to run for the seat Monday in York.

Tomorrow I file my paperwork to run for #Congress to shake up #WashingtonDC and make it work for all of #Americans ! #PA10

https://t.co/SJEss1dbxn — Eugene DePasquale (@DePasqualePA) June 30, 2019

The seat is currently held by Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, who is serving his fourth term.

In November, Perry won by less than three percentage points against unknown George Scott.

The Republican Party of Pennsylvania released a statement in response to Depasquale’s announcement.

“Eugene DePasquale is a fraud. DePasquale has such little respect for the voters of Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District that he’s already started off his Congressional campaign by lying to them about his future intentions. Egregiously, DePasquale has been a fraud and a failure as Auditor General, holding himself out as an independent fiscal watchdog, all the while jet-setting across Pennsylvania while expensing taxpayers for nearly $100,000 as he used his official office to boost his personal political profile in advance of this Congressional announcement.” Jason Gottesman, Communications Director Republican Party of Pennsylvania

The 10th Congressional District covers all of Dauphin County and parts of York and Cumberland counties.