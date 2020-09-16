DePasquale camp responds to Perry campaign event featuring The PA Manufacturers’ Association

At a press conference sponsored by ‘Patriots for Perry’ Tuesday, The Pennsylvania Manufacturers’ Association and several Republican state lawmakers took aim at Governor Wolf and Auditor General Eugene DePasquale for alleged conflicts of interest.

The speakers called for greater accountability and transparency, criticizing DePasquale for his handling of an audit of the Governor’s COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and the business waiver program.

DePasquale has said he will release the audit on October 6.

The group also raised concerns with campaign contributions made from Wolf to DePasquale in his run for Congress while Wolf is being audited.

David Taylor, President of the PA Manufacturers’ Association, said “taking money and political support from a person you are supposed to be investigating is Prema facia… unethical, and I personally don’t have a better word for it than disappointed.”

The DePasquale campaign called this a political stunt and said that no one has ever questioned Eugene’s ethics until he decided to run for Congress.

“As Auditor General, Eugene has been applauded by both Republicans and Democrats for conducting his oversight in a tough, fair and impartial manner, including a number of critical audits of Governor Corbett, Governor Wolf and their administrations. Scott Perry has already lied about Eugene multiple times during this campaign according to independent fact checkers and this is just the latest one. The only candidate in this race who has put their donors ahead of their constituents is Scott Perry, who consistently sells his vote to the highest bidder, such as voting against lowering prescription drug costs in return for hundreds of thousands of dollars of tv ads from the same groups who worked to kill the bill.”