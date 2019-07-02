DePasquale says he’ll fight for everyday people in Congress

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale says he’s seeking the Democratic nomination for the 10th congressional district because Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Perry has not done the job he was elected to do.

DePasquale says he will help everyday people keep their health care costs down and work to make sure that more people benefit from an economy instead of just the top one percent.

“All I can tell you is that when I do something, I put everything into it,” DePasquale told ABC27 News on Monday “If I am fortunate enough to get elected, you will see the hardest working member of Congress that you have ever seen.”

Perry’s campaign called DePasquale a handpicked candidate of Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats who want to move America toward socialism, destroy access to quality health care, and increase taxes on working families.

Jason Gottesman, a spokesperson for the Republican Party of Pennsylvania, said DePasquale wants to use the congressional seat as a stepping stone.

“He is using this campaign for his own gain, and if he were to win, he would serve only one term in Congress,” Gottesman said. “He has told other media outlets he wants to run for the U.S. Senate or governor, and he has no interest in being in Congress despite what he is telling voters.”