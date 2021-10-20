Dept. of Ag canvassing South Central Pa. businesses for spotted lanternfly permit compliance

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Spotted Lanternfly Compliance and Enforcement Team will be conducting spotted lanternfly permit and inspection record checks for businesses in Cumberland and York counties starting Oct. 25.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s website, spotted lanternfly (SLF) permits are required for businesses and organizations that work within SLF quarantine zones and move regulated articles such as vehicles or products within or out of a quarantine zone.

In the Midstate, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Perry, and York counties all have ongoing SLF quarantines in place.

Businesses that operate or do business in quarantined counties must obtain a free SLF permit, and those that violate permit requirements can receive fines of up to $300 per violation plus associated court costs. This Department of Agriculture webpage offers some examples of businesses that do or do not need to get permits.

In July, the department announced that it would begin canvassing the state’s quarantined counties to ensure that businesses are “doing their part to slow the spread” of spotted lanternflies, according to a press release from the department.

The most recent canvassing included 100 site visits that resulted in 58 non-compliance notices being issued. Businesses that receive non-compliance notices have 30 days before they could be subject to fines.

Canvassers from the Department of Agriculture will always show their commonwealth ID and ask to see proof of permit in addition to inspection and training records, the press release noted.

The department’s Spotted Lanternfly Businesses Tool Kit contains more information about which organizations need permits and how businesses can prevent the spread of the invasive species.